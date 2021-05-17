Kangana Ranaut appeals Mumbaikars to plant saplings as Cyclone Tauktae inflicts heavy damage on trees

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to request everyone that if BMC can’t plant saplings, Mumbaikars must take responsibility for planting the same in their own areas.

While the world is already grappling with COVID 19 pandemic, Cyclone Tauktae has further intensified the problems. The severe cyclone has caused massive destruction, particularly, on the trees. Amid these tough times, B-Town has been doing its bit to help people. Many celebs have requested their fans and followers to stay indoors and safe due to Cyclone Tauktae. Now, has urged Mumbaikars to plant saplings in their areas to protect the land from encroachment.

The Queen star also mentioned that BMC should plant saplings instead of trees that have been uprooted by the cyclone. Expressing her concern over the same, Kangana shared a note on her Instagram story, saying if BMC cannot do it we all should plant saplings as part of our responsibility. She wrote, “All the trees that are falling in the cyclone are brutally chopped and thrown away, BMC should plant saplings in their place or else people around will encroach that land and put concrete over it making it infertile and dead if BMC can’t do Mumbai people must take responsibility, let’s take responsibility of own areas.”

Meanwhile, the Tanu Weds Weds Manu star had recently contracted Coronavirus and shared the same via an Instagram post. She is currently under home quarantine and has been sharing updates about her health with her fans and followers. Informing the same, Kangana had written, “I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.”

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she added.

