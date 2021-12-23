Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai Police to record statement in social media post on farmer's case; PICS

After missing several summons, Kangana Ranaut appeared before the Mumbai Police on Thursday. The actress was seen arriving at the Khar police station to record her statement in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post. Reportedly, the Instagram post was allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group.

The actress was summoned on Wednesday as well but she failed to do so. The complaint was reportedly registered by a Sikh organisation. Kangana was seen wearing a floral saree, sunglasses and surrounded by security as she arrived at the Khar Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the police had reportedly booked the actress on charges of deliberately hurting the community's religious sentiments, under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Take a look:

According to a report in ETimes, Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Sidiquee had earlier told the Bombay High Court that she would appear on 22 December but then sought another date. However, Kangana appeared to record her statement on Thursday. Mumbai Police had informed the court earlier that they will not arrest Kangana Ranaut till January 25, 2022, as per ETimes.

