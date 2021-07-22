Kangana Ranaut approaches Bombay High Court, seeks to quash proceedings in Javed Akhtar Defamation suit

A new development has been brought to light in the ongoing defamation case against actor . The Queen star approached the Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of all proceedings initiated against her in the Javed Akhtar defamation complaint. According to The Times of India, Kangana Ranaut’s legal representative, Rizwan Siddiquee, has filed an appeal to quash the proceedings claiming that the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court did not assess witnesses independently. Moreover, they initiated proceedings solely based on the police’s report.

Kangana Ranaut’s plea stated, "The metropolitan magistrate did not use his own powers to conduct an inquiry but instead blatantly used the police machinery to collect the signed witness statements...which is completely unheard of". As per the report, Kangana Ranaut’s hearing at the High Court is likely to happen next week.

The defamation suit was filed by the famous lyricist last year in the month of November. In the complaint, Javed alleged that Kangana made defamatory remarks about him on national television. The lawsuit claimed that Kangana’s statements “appear to be a clear campaign to malign and tarnish the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of the general public”. Following the probe, the magistrate court issued a summons against Kangana in the month of February 2021.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biographical film, Thalaivi. The Queen actor will be seen headling the role of late Indian politician Jayalalithaa in the film. Apart from this, Kangana also has an action-packed film, Dhaakad in the pipeline.

