Kangana Ranaut arrives at Bandra Police station amid security with Rangoli over reported sedition case; PHOTOS

After releasing a video questioning the Supreme Court over several cases on her, Kangana Ranaut arrived with sister Rangoli Chandel at Bandra Police station. The actress had been granted time by Bombay High Court to report to Mumbai Police over charges of allegedly spreading communal hatred on social media.

Actress was spotted arriving with sister Rangoli Chandel at the Bandra Police station with her Y+ security regarding the case filed against her over allegedly spreading communal hatred via social media. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had granted interim relief to the actress and her sister and granted them time till January 8 to report to the Mumbai Police. Earlier, before arriving at the Police station, Kangana released a video in which she questioned her ‘torture’ over standing up for her nation.

In the photos, Kangana can be seen arriving with Rangoli amid her Y+ security at the police station to record her statements. The actress had previously been called a couple of times but she could not report to the police back then. It was after that the Bombay High Court had granted her time till January 8 to record her statement with her sister Rangoli Chandel at the Bandra Police station. While hearing the case, the Bombay High Court also had reportedly questioned the Mumbai Police over invoking sedition charges in the case.

As per ANI, “Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli appear before Bandra Police to record their statements, in connection with a sedition case.” Earlier, when Kangana and Rangoli were summoned by the Police in the case registered on the magistrate’s orders, they could not come due to her brother’s wedding. Later, Kangana and her lawyer moved to Bombay High Court with a plea to quash the FIR registered against her and Rangoli. The Bombay High Court had given time to both sisters till January 8 and reportedly gave the case date of hearing of January 11.

Take a look:

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli appear before Bandra Police to record their statements, in connection with a sedition case pic.twitter.com/ACkLgBXARA — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli under various IPC sections including section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention). The actress in her video from earlier today expressed that she is being 'tortured' for raising her voice. She even shared that she was asked not to speak anything to anyone over the same and stay quiet about it.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

