Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai amid a sea of Karni Sena supporters and her row with Maharashtra Government

Kangana Ranaut, who has been witnessing a tiff with Maharashtra Government, has arrived in Mumbai and has received Y plus security protection

has been making the headlines for several reasons these days. While she has been actively voicing her opinions in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, she has been witnessing a tussle with the Maharashtra government post her Mumbai-Pok remark. In fact, the actress has received several threats who have warned her against returning to Mumbai. As the Tanu Weds Manu actress had challenged the threats, she has finally returned to Mumbai. Yes! Kangana has landed in Mumbai today amid high level security

The Mumbai airport witnessed a Y level security for Kangana today as she made her way towards the car. This isn't all. Hundreds of Karni Sena workers were also present at the airport to support Kangana To note, Karni Sena has come out in support of the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress and has slammed Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for passing derogatory remarks against Kangana. The fringe outfit has also demanded an apology from Raut along with an action against him. This isn't all. Karni Sena had also assured to protect Kangana as she landed in Mumbai today.

Take a look at Karni Sena workers at the Mumbai airport to escort Kangana Ranaut:

Meanwhile, Kangana has landed in another trouble as BMC officials have attempted to tear down her Mumbai office. Reportedly, the BMC office had visited her office lately and put up a 'stop work notice' based on allegations of illegal construction. And while the actress was en route to Mumbai today, they reached the property and started the demolitionwork. BMC's action has invited massive flak on social media.

