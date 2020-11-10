Kangana Ranaut asking nephew Prithvi for a 'kissi' in THIS adorable video is every 'Maasi' ever; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a cute video of the actress sitting by the pool with her nephew, Prithvi. The adorable video is bound to leave you in awe of Kangana and her nephew.

Actress is known to be one of the most bold and opinionated stars in Bollywood who never shies away from expressing her thoughts over several issues. However, at times, the Thalaivi star shares a sneak peek of a doting aunt side of her personality on social media when she shares glimpses of her time with her nephew, Prithvi Raj Chandel. From hanging out with the little munchkin to playing with him, Kangana is one doting aunt to him and their photos prove the same.

Recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram story and shared a cute video of the Thalaivi star chilling by the pool with her Prithvi. In the video, we get to see Rangoli capture the cute talk between the 'Maasi and nephew,' as they dip their feet in water and soak in the sun. Kangana is seen asking Prithvi for a sweet kiss while he sits next to her by the side of the pool. In an instant, the little one gives Kangana a sweet kiss and leaves her elated.

The cute interaction between Kangana and Prithvi will surely walk the cockles of your heart and give you a glimpse of the adorable side of the star's personality. Recently, Rangoli had even shared a cute photo of Kangana and Prithvi sitting at a dhaba and left fans gushing over the two.

Take a look at Kangana and her nephew's video:

Maasi and Prithu time pic.twitter.com/FuiJ1mCNJ3 — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared her brother Aksht's wedding invite on Twitter and has been excited about the same. Her brother's wedding is in Udaipur on November 10 and the star had shared the news about the same on social media along with a childhood photo with him. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, she also has Tejas and Dhaakad lined up.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut dines out with nephew Prithvi & the little one's expression will steal your hearts; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×