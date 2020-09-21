Kangana Ranaut asks Maharashtra govt to stop obsessing over her, slams them as building collapses in Bhiwandi

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Pangan and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad

Be it calling out nepotism in the Hindi film industry or slamming the Bollywood mafia for sabotaging the career of outsiders, or openly talking about drug abuse by A-listers, always calls a spade a spade. For an example, after the BMC demolished her Mumbai office, Kangana, by way of a video, lashed out at the Maharashtra government and told Uddhav Thackeray that today, the government has demolished her office but one day, Uddhav’s arrogance will be demolished. “Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow," Kangana Ranaut said.

Now in the latest, Kangana Ranaut has again targeted the Maharashtra government after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi in which at least 10 people lost their lives and some got injured. Reacting to the news of a three-storied building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane, Kangana slammed the government to stop obsessing over her as she wrote, “Meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क-क-कंगना ..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing…”

In the wake of the war of words between Kangana and the government, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in a veiled reference to the actor, said that there was no question of taking her name and society must think whether a political party must take care of a person who compared Mumbai and Maharashtra with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Earlier, after Kangana’s office demolotion, the Manikarnika actress had filed a plea with the Bombay High Court asking for Rs 2 crore damages from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the 'illegal demolition' drive carried out at her Pali Hill bungalow. Later, the BMC, in response asked the court to dismiss the plea stating the actress is 'abusing process'.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क-क-कंगना ..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing. https://t.co/qSUBGApLLA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

