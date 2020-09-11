  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi, ‘Being a woman, aren't you anguished?’ after BMC demolishes her office

Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to direct a tweet at Sonia Gandhi and hoping that she will intervene and uphold the principles of the Constitution
Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi, ‘Being a woman, aren't you anguished’ after BMC demolishes her officeKangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi, ‘Being a woman, aren't you anguished’ after BMC demolishes her office
Ever since the BMC officials demolished Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai, the Manikarnika actress has been taking to social media to express her sense of anguish over the whole issue. From recording a video targeting Uddhav Thackeray to giving an open warning to her haters, that despite the action by the BMC, nothing is going to hamper her spirit, Kangana Ranaut has been describing the treatment meted out on her as ‘Death of Democracy’. Now in the latest, Kangana Ranaut has penned a letter for Sonia Gandhi asking her whether she isn’t anguished by the treatment given to her by her Maharashtra government.

Taking to Twitter, Sonia wrote, “You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene..” Adding, Kangana Ranaut questioned Sonia Gandhi and asked her to request her government to uphold the principles of the constitution as she wrote, “Dear respected honourable @INCIndia  president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?..”

Also, Kangana Ranaut, after visiting her office, took to Twitter to write that despite the damage, she will continue to work from her office because she doesn’t have the money to get it repaired as she wrote, “I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world…”

Check out the post here:

