Kangana Ranaut attacks Priyanka, Diljit once again; Questions their intentions for supporting farmers; WATCH

and controversies continue to go hand in hand. The lady, who is known for her unabashed views, continues to raise eyebrows with her sharp statements lately about the ongoing farmers protest. In fact, the Queen actress has been targeting celebs like Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh for supporting the farmers against the new farm laws. And now, Kangana has once again launched fresh attacks against Diljit and Priyanka in a recently shared video and has questioned their intentions behind supporting farmers.

In the video, the Tanu Weds Manu actress spoke about the emotional and mental lynching she has faced on social media lately and questioned the people for being influenced the ‘terrorists’. She questioned why she has to prove her intentions every time despite being a ‘desh premi’.

“I had promised that whenever the farmers protest will be exposed just like Shaheen Bagh protest, then I will speak about it. Because given the emotional and mental lynching I have faced, the rape and death threats that I have faced in the last few days online, it is my right to ask certain questions from the nation Especially when Prime Minister hasn’t left any doubt now, it is evident that this protest was politically motivated and terrorists had also started participating in the protest to some extent. I have been to Punjab, I have stayed there, studied there, and I know that 99.9% of people there don’t want Khalistan. They don’t want to divide the country. The nation belongs to them and they are ‘desh premi’. I have no grudges against terrorists or people who want to divide the nation, I get their feelings, but how do the innocents let these people manipulate them. Like in Shaheen Bagh, the old woman can’t even read but still, she was protesting, in Punjab, an old lady was abusing me and trying to save her land from the government. What is wrong with the nation? How can we be so vulnerable to these terrorists? I am disappointed with you. I am disappointed that I have to prove my intentions almost every day being a ‘desh bhakt’. But why aren’t Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra are questioned about their intentions? If I speak for the nation, I am told that is I am doing ‘rajneeti’, but can someone ask them about their ‘neeti’? Jai Hind,” Kangana said in the video.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s recent video attacking Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh:

Here’s the video I promised, watch when you can pic.twitter.com/0YZxfQfwB2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 19, 2020

Kangana and Diljit had even got into a spat on Twitter earlier which got the nation brimming with an opinion. She even claimed that Priyanka and Diljit have been instigating farmers. “I want @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra, who became local activists, to release a video and tell the farmers what they should be protesting for, both have instigated the farmers and then disappeared. And see what's the state of farmers and the country today,” she had tweeted.

