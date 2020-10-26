Kangana Ranaut attacks Uddhav Thackeray in a video over his comments: You have shown Maharashtra in bad light

After slamming Uddhav Thackeray for his remarks against Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut releases a new video attacking the Maharashtra Chief Minister once again.

As continues to be at loggerheads with Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government, this war of words doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. While the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress has been known for her sharp remarks against Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray recently launched a fresh attack against her and reportedly called ‘names’ along with talking about ‘ganja fields’ in the state. With Kangana not being the one to be suppressed, the actress has now released an explosive video slamming Uddhav for his nasty comments.

In her video, the Queen actress has slammed Uddhav Thackeray for presenting the state of Maharashtra in a bad light just because he is annoyed with a woman of his son’s age. “I have been called names by the members of the Sonia Sena. Honourable CM of Maharashtra, let me tell you that by using such defamatory language for me and my state, you have shown entire Maharashtra in a bad light. All this because you are upset with a woman who is of your son’s age,” Kangana said. She also emphasised that the people of Maharashtra do not resonate with him. Furthermore, the Thalaivi actress warned Thackeray that while ‘satta’ isn’t something permanent, he must be aware that if at all he lost his respect, he will not be able to get it back.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s new video against Uddhav Thackeray:

Message for Maharashtra government... pic.twitter.com/WfxI9EII38 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Earlier, the actress had hit back at Uddhav Thackeray in a series of tweets and called him a petty and vengeful person for his remarks about Himachal Pradesh. “Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here ... You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME,” she added.

