Kangana Ranaut backs Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap; Claims ‘Bullywood is full of sexual predators’

As Anurag Kashyap and Payal Ghosh’s controversy continue to make headlines, Kangana Ranaut comes out in the actress’ support and stated that the industry is full of sexual predators who have dummy marriages.

Anurag Kashyap, who has been making headlines for more than one reasons lately, has landed in a fresh controversy lately as Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harassment. The actress had alleged that the filmmaker made her feel uncomfortable. While her accusations have been making the heads turn, it has initiated a conflict in the industry as everyone is brimming with an opinion. Amid this, Kangana has come out in support of Payal and stated that Anurag is capable of what the victim has claimed.

In a series of tweets, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress addressed Bollywood as Bullywood and stated that it is full of sexual predators. She wrote, “I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them. Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and liberals started smear campaigns against me.”

I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh https://t.co/d07hF40FIe — (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Anurag is very much capable of doing what #PayalGhosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous.Phantomwas full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Furthermore, Kangana also alleged that she has also come across such offensive incidents during her journey in the industry and she had settled the scores in her way. While she emphasised that she doesn’t need #MeToo, many girls do need a movement like this. “What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take an appointment for work and come home but force himself on you. Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy every day, they do the same to young vulnerable men also, I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do,” Kangana was quoted saying.

What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Anurag has dismissed all the allegations levelled against him and even called them baseless. On the other hand, had also come out in his support and called him one of the biggest feminists she has ever known.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap strongly reacts to accusations made by Payal Ghosh, says 'Allegations against me are baseless'

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×