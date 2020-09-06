Kangana Ranaut to be accompanied by Himachal Pradesh police officials for security during her visit to Mumbai

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur just announced that the state government will be providing security to actress Kangana Ranaut as she prepares to return to Mumbai after controversial past months.

In his statement, Thakur said: "Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It's our duty to give her security. I have told the Director General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly," the CM said while speaking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet in Shimla.

Jairam Thakur added, "Kangana has a travel plan to Mumbai on September 9, we are examining possibilities to give her security within the state and elsewhere too if needed." The CM said Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli called him on Saturday and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal police, requesting security for his daughter.

