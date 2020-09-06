Kangana Ranaut to be accompanied by Himachal Pradesh police officials for security during her visit to Mumbai
This Just In: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be escorted by Himachal Pradesh police officers to Mumbai for her safety. According to recent reports via India Today, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has told the state government that they will be providing security to actress Kangana Ranaut for her Mumbai visit on September 9.
In his statement, Thakur said: "Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It's our duty to give her security. I have told the Director General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly," the CM said while speaking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet in Shimla.
Jairam Thakur added, "Kangana has a travel plan to Mumbai on September 9, we are examining possibilities to give her security within the state and elsewhere too if needed." The CM said Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli called him on Saturday and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal police, requesting security for his daughter.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Sena's Sanjay Raut for using cuss word, Says ‘Tum Maharashtra nahi ho’
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Kangana hit out at Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in her tweets. She stated that while Ranbir Kapoor is a 'serial skirt chaser', he wouldn't be tagged as a rapist. Similarly, she added, that actress Deepika Padukone is a 'self-proclaimed mental illness patient' but won't be called psycho or witch.She is calling 99 % of the industry are drug addicts.From calling Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal 'cocaine addicts' to talking about use of drugs in high-profile Bollywood parties, Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal on Twitter. Apart from targeting Bollywood celebrities, the actress also lashed out at the Mumbai
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
drama queen again
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
What the hell. Isnt this sedition. They are treating maharastra like a different country. As if usa president visiting with his own security convoy.