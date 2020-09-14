  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut to be in home quarantine for 10 days in her hometown Manali: Report

Kangana Ranaut headed to Manali on Monday after her short stay in Mumbai. Read on for further details.
184158 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:28 am
Kangana Ranaut to be in home quarantine for 10 days in her hometown Manali: ReportKangana Ranaut to be in home quarantine for 10 days in her hometown Manali: Report
  • 11
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut came to Mumbai a few days back on 9th September amidst her ongoing tiff with the Maharashtra Government. While the actress was on her way, BMC officials partially demolished her office in the city. What followed is a long list of debates and war of words. Meanwhile, the actress has finally returned to Manali on Monday post her short visit to Mumbai. Now, as per the latest reports, she will remain under home quarantine for ten days.

Meanwhile, the actress earned the wrath of netizens and many other people following her comment on Mumbai. Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry also called out the actress for the same. Post that, Kangana openly announced her return date to Mumbai. She was also given Y-plus security by the central union ministry. For the unversed, Kangana is the first B-town celeb to get CRPF security. On the other hand, a few celebs also backed her upon hearing the news about the demolition of her office.

A day later, the actress also went to inspect the ruins of her office. Post that, Kangana announced on Twitter that she would continue working from the ravaged place as she does not have the money for renovation. Apart from that, the actress is gearing up for some new projects as of now. She will play the titular role in Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Moreover, Kangana will also feature in Dhaakad.

Also Read: PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row

Credits :Republic World

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 22 hours ago

Kangana ...84000 farmers have committed suicide in India in last 2 years.... did you ever talk about them?

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Please quarantine her mouth too

Anonymous 1 day ago

Please do a quarantine without Internet

Anonymous 1 day ago

her neighbors must be soooooo thrilled.. lol

Anonymous 1 day ago

please do a room and laptop quarantine, so that we dont have to hear her non stop nonscence

Anonymous 2 days ago

Stay strong kangana. Thugs will not win and the truth will come out soon.

Anonymous 2 days ago

How did she travel back? By plane? And then quarantine?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Koi prasoon joshi ko bhej do

Anonymous 2 days ago

can it be motor mouth quarantine and online quarantine as well ?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Prasoon joshi and some other leaders are backing her nonsense.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why only 10 days? Why not forever?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement