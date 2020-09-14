Kangana Ranaut to be in home quarantine for 10 days in her hometown Manali: Report

Kangana Ranaut headed to Manali on Monday after her short stay in Mumbai. Read on for further details.

came to Mumbai a few days back on 9th September amidst her ongoing tiff with the Maharashtra Government. While the actress was on her way, BMC officials partially demolished her office in the city. What followed is a long list of debates and war of words. Meanwhile, the actress has finally returned to Manali on Monday post her short visit to Mumbai. Now, as per the latest reports, she will remain under home quarantine for ten days.

Meanwhile, the actress earned the wrath of netizens and many other people following her comment on Mumbai. Numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry also called out the actress for the same. Post that, Kangana openly announced her return date to Mumbai. She was also given Y-plus security by the central union ministry. For the unversed, Kangana is the first B-town celeb to get CRPF security. On the other hand, a few celebs also backed her upon hearing the news about the demolition of her office.

A day later, the actress also went to inspect the ruins of her office. Post that, Kangana announced on Twitter that she would continue working from the ravaged place as she does not have the money for renovation. Apart from that, the actress is gearing up for some new projects as of now. She will play the titular role in Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Moreover, Kangana will also feature in Dhaakad.

Also Read: PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row

Credits :Republic World

Share your comment ×