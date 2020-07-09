  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut to be summoned by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case?

Based on Kangana Ranaut's claims which she had shared in the video post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, she will soon be called for questioning.
Kangana Ranaut to be summoned by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case?
It will soon be a month since 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, but the Mumbai Police's investigation is far from over. Several Bollywood personalities have spoken up out loud about nepotism in Bollywood. However, Kangana Ranaut's attacks on industry's bigwigs has't gone unnoticed. The actress called out many for not giving real talent a chance as well as media's blind items on the late actor. Now, according to a Mid-Day report, Kangana will soon be called for questioning by the Mumbai Police.  

A senior IPS officer confirmed the news to the portal and revealed that Kangana's statement will be recorded. However, the actress is currently in Himachal Pradesh with her family. The officer revealed that based on Kangana's claims in the videos she had posted, she will be quizzed further. 

So far, at least 30 people have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police. Among the latest developments, director Shekhar Kapur has also been asked to record his statement. However, since even he is out of Mumbai, it is being reported that Kapur has emailed his statement to the Mumbai Police. 

Meanwhile, statements of several people have been recorded including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma and others. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. His last rites were conducted on 15 June, 2020 and his ashes were later immersed in the Ganga by his family members.   

