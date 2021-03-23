Kangana Ranaut beams as an Air Force Fighter Pilot in the new look from 'Tejas' dropped on her birthday

On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the makers of her film Tejas have gifted fans with a new look from the film. The talented star can be seen flashing her smile as a fighter pilot in it.

Actress is one of the popular stars in India. The 4 times National Film Award winner is known for her stellar performances and in 2021, the star has an amazing lineup of films including Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad. On Tuesday, Kangana turned a year older and recently, she returned from Rajasthan after completing the shooting schedule of her film Tejas. On the occasion of her 34th birthday, makers of the film decided to surprise her fans and her by releasing her new and unseen look from the film.

Taking to Twitter, RSVP movies shared Kangana's new look from the film. In the photo that was shared on Twitter, the actress can be seen clad in a blue Air Force uniform as she beams and flashes her smile. In the film, Kangana will be essaying the role of a daring and fierce fighter pilot. For the film, Kangana had even met up with Union Minister Rajnath Singh and shared details about the script. The film's shoot had begun last month in Mumbai and recently, it was shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan.

Sharing the look, RSVP movies handle tweeted, "Dear #Tejas, Spread your wings and soar high, today and always. Wish you a very happy birthday @KanganaTeam @sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @nonabains #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut."

Last year, when the look of the star was released as she stood tall next to a fighter plane, it left fans excited. The film is being helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronni Screwvala. The release date is yet to be announced. The New Delhi and Rajasthan schedule was recently completed after which Kangana returned to Mumbai. Besides Tejas, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi. The trailer of the film released today and managed to leave everyone impressed. It is all set to release on April 23, 2021.

