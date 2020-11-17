Kangana Ranaut beams with joy as she enjoys the sunshine while welcoming a cold winter morning in Manali; PICS

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share gorgeous photos of herself as she welcomed a cold winter morning in her hometown in Manali. The Thalaivi star mentioned that the morning temperature was minus 2 degrees.

Actress recently wrapped up her brother Aksht's wedding and returned to her hometown in Manali. The gorgeous star was much too delighted to return home after the celebrations and on Tuesday, she shared gorgeous photos of herself as she welcomed a cold winter morning in her town. The Thalaivi star had been spending time in Manali since March and often, shared glimpses of the beautiful nature around her house in her hometown with fans. Now, she shared photos of enjoying the winter sun and well, she looked as fresh as daisy.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana dropped beautiful selfies as she soaked in the sun on a cold winter morning. She revealed that the morning temperature was recorded to be minus two degrees. Kangana enjoyed the warm rays of the sun as she glowed in the selfies. With her hair left open, Kangana is seen sporting a winter scarf around her neck. The star looked all snug to brave the winter and enjoy the cold weather in her hometown.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Good morning friends.....Manali is beautiful and cold, early morning was showing minus two degrees temperature if we learn to dance to the rhythm of nature all seasons are beautiful."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Good morning friends.....Manali is beautiful and cold, early morning was showing minus two degrees temperature, if we learn to dance to the rhythm of nature all seasons are beautiful pic.twitter.com/ioUoybbPDQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, she has been enjoying family town throughout last week and sharing photos from brother Akst's wedding on social media. Not just this, the cute photos of Kangana with her nephew, Prithvi also have taken over the internet. On the work front, she will be seen next in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, she also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas and her own action flick, Dhaakad.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut adoring nephew Prithvi as he sits in her lap to spend time on Bhai Dooj is priceless; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×