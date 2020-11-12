Kangana Ranaut beams with joy as she warmly welcomes her brother Aksht's bride into the family; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to celebrate the wedding of her brother Aksht with Ritu. The Thalaivi star shared several photos from her brother's wedding in Udaipur and left fans in awe.

is currently in Udaipur with her family for her brother Aksht's wedding. Today, the Thalaivi star lit up the internet with adorable photos of the newlywed couple, Aksht and Ritu, as she extended a warm welcome to the new bride into her family. Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been dropping glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities and now, the photos from the wedding are finally in and they will leave you in awe. The star had been gearing up for the wedding since last month and even shared photos of heading out to give invites.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana today shared photos of the newly married couple, Aksht and Ritu. In one of the photos, Kangana is seen posing with the married duo as she smiled from ear to ear. The star seemed extremely happy to welcome a new member in her family and even urged fans to bless the newly married couple as they enter a new phase of their lives. In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in a pink and blue lehenga with customized jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives." Not just Kangana, even Rangoli shared adorable photos from the wedding where Kangana's nephew, Prithvi was also seen adorably dressed in ethnic.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's brother's wedding photos:

Welcome to our family Ritu .... pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Bhai ki shaadi pic.twitter.com/SJGf3mKQWf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, a day back, Kangana shared photos from the mehendi ceremony from Aksht's pre-wedding festivities and left fans in awe. She opted for a champagne-hued lehenga for the mehendi function and even applied henna on her brother's hand. The star has been excited about the wedding and over the past few weeks, she had been distributing invites to all the near and dear ones.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

