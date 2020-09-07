Kangana Ranaut becomes 1st Bollywood celeb to get CRPF security; Actress to be guarded by armed commandos

Kangana Ranaut had announced earlier that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. She will now be getting a Y-plus security cover too.

announced her return to Mumbai on September 9, a few days back despite receiving backlash from people over her ‘POK’ comment on the city. Post that, Himachal Pradesh’s CM Jairam Thakur stated on Sunday that the state government would provide security to the actress during her return to the city. Now, the latest we know is that Kangana is given Y-plus security cover by the Union Home Ministry. She has also become the first Bollywood celebrity to get CRPF security.

That means Kangana will be guarded by elite commandos from the CRPF. However, it is still not clear concerning who will be paying for the same. For the unversed, those individuals who get CRPF security usually pay for it. However, it is still not known in the case of the actress whether or not she will have to pay for the same. Now, under the Y-plus securities, around 10-11 commandos will guard Kangana who will be working in shifts.

Not only that, but the actress will also have 2-3 armed Personal Security Officers (PSO) whenever she is on the move. On the other hand, the rest of them will secure her residence. An official has stated that the personnel will get access control to all the people coming to and from Kangana’s residence. Reportedly, she is likely to get an escort vehicle for her security team. Meanwhile, Himachal’s CM has also welcomed the decision of providing central security to the actress.

