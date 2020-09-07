  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut becomes 1st Bollywood celeb to get CRPF security; Actress to be guarded by armed commandos

Kangana Ranaut had announced earlier that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. She will now be getting a Y-plus security cover too.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 09:50 pm
Kangana Ranaut becomes 1st Bollywood celeb to get CRPF security; Actress to be guarded by armed commandos Kangana Ranaut becomes 1st Bollywood celeb to get CRPF security; Actress to be guarded by armed commandos
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut announced her return to Mumbai on September 9, a few days back despite receiving backlash from people over her ‘POK’ comment on the city. Post that, Himachal Pradesh’s CM Jairam Thakur stated on Sunday that the state government would provide security to the actress during her return to the city. Now, the latest we know is that Kangana is given Y-plus security cover by the Union Home Ministry. She has also become the first Bollywood celebrity to get CRPF security.

That means Kangana will be guarded by elite commandos from the CRPF. However, it is still not clear concerning who will be paying for the same. For the unversed, those individuals who get CRPF security usually pay for it. However, it is still not known in the case of the actress whether or not she will have to pay for the same. Now, under the Y-plus securities, around 10-11 commandos will guard Kangana who will be working in shifts.

Not only that, but the actress will also have 2-3 armed Personal Security Officers (PSO) whenever she is on the move. On the other hand, the rest of them will secure her residence. An official has stated that the personnel will get access control to all the people coming to and from Kangana’s residence. Reportedly, she is likely to get an escort vehicle for her security team. Meanwhile, Himachal’s CM has also welcomed the decision of providing central security to the actress.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to be accompanied by Himachal Pradesh police officials for security during her visit to Mumbai

Credits :News 18 India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement