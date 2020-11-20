Kangana Ranaut begins action training for Dhaakad with Thalaivi shoot: Need to go back to working like a horse

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to drop photos from her action rehearsals for her film, Dhaakad. The gorgeous star currently is filming for Thalaivi alongside it.

has kicked off the last leg of shooting for Thalaivi where she will be seen playing J Jayalalithaa. The gorgeous star bid adieu to Manali yesterday and headed to Hyderabad for shoot. But, while shooting for Thalaivi, Kangana now has also kicked off her training for the action flick, Dhaakad. The first teaser of Dhaakad came out last year and it portrayed Kangana in a badass action avatar. Since the film is touted to be an out and out action flick, the actress kicked off her action rehearsals with her coach today.

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana shared photos from her training session where she is seen putting her boxing gloves on to train. In one of the photos, she is seen clad in a tee with track pants and sneakers as she gets ready to box. In another photo, she along with the director of Dhaakad, Razneesh Ghai, and her action trainers could be seen discussing the project. With it, Kangana claimed that in times like this, she will also have to 'multitask', and hence, she has started to prep for her next film, Dhaakad.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with Jason NG/ @brettchanstunts for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @RazyGhai."

Take a look at Kangana's action rehearsals for Dhaakad:

Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with Jason NG/ @brettchanstunts for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @RazyGhai pic.twitter.com/RLxRlSTUnZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 20, 2020

Dhaakad was announced last year with poster and a teaser. Kangana's action avatar in the same left fans excited. The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Take a look at Dhaakad's poster:

Besides this, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi as the late political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami as MGR. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Shailesh R Singh. It will be released in multiple languages. Not just this, Kangana also has director Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas where she will be seen playing a fighter pilot. The film will be produced by Ronni Screwvala.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

