Kangana Ranaut begins her Friday on an adorable note as she drops an endearing PHOTO of her 'babies'

Kangana Ranaut has returned to Manali after spending 4 days last week in Mumbai. The gorgeous star began her Friday with the cutest photo of her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel and her pet dog.
Kangana Ranaut's pet dog with her nephew PrithviKangana Ranaut begins her Friday on an adorable note as she drops an endearing PHOTO of her 'babies'
Actress Kangana Ranaut stepped into the weekend on the most adorable note as she dropped a cute photo of her little nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel with her pet dog. The actress recently made her way back to Manali after spending 4 days in Mumbai amid her row with BMC who ended up demolishing a portion of her office on allegations of 'illegal construction.' While the actress has been voicing her opinion on Twitter, she also has been sharing glimpses of her life that no one has seen. 

On Friday, she began her day with the cutest glimpse of her munchkin Prithvi adorably looking at her pet dog. The photo surely is bound to leave you in awe and it will kick start your day on a positive note. Kangana called her nephew and pet dog her 'babies' as she dropped the photo and left her fans rooting for them. Earlier too, Kangana had shared cute photos of Prithvi with her on social media and they tend to go viral among fans. 

Kangana shared the photo and wrote, "My Babies." Several fans were quick to leave sweet comments on the photo of her nephew Prithvi. 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's 'babies':

Meanwhile, the actress recently has been in the news after her row with the BMC and Maharashtra Government. Not just this, she has been speaking about the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood and recently spoke against Jaya Bachchan's speech in the Rajya Sabha. On the work front, Kangana has several projects including J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas. Recently, a new poster of Tejas featuring Kangana as an Air Force Pilot came out and left fans excited. 

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Now she promots her nephew , isn't it nepotisem ? Or just it for starkids

Anonymous 4 hours ago

He is way cuter than that Tim or Vim kid

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Nepo nephew. Poor dog . It has to spend time with toxic sisters. Time for whitewash of Kangnga.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Like every person she have just posted in her feed But problem you have with that

Anonymous 6 hours ago

She is not asking the papz to come to her house or post all her tweets

Anonymous 6 hours ago

How cute both of them

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Adorable

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Why there is every second article abt Hagna Run-out. And who is he? Nepo baby. What has he done to be in news??

Anonymous 7 hours ago

She has not asked them to post

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Yes if u hv prblm with Tim being in news give the same treatment to This Prithu also.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Why are you posting her Twitter feed everyday, She used cheap language for everyone, but nobody should talk about should speak bad about her

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Yeah poor baby and that dog too , growing in a family like that must be tough : o

Anonymous 7 hours ago

It must be tougher for your family to live with such a toxic person

