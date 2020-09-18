Kangana Ranaut begins her Friday on an adorable note as she drops an endearing PHOTO of her 'babies'
Actress Kangana Ranaut stepped into the weekend on the most adorable note as she dropped a cute photo of her little nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel with her pet dog. The actress recently made her way back to Manali after spending 4 days in Mumbai amid her row with BMC who ended up demolishing a portion of her office on allegations of 'illegal construction.' While the actress has been voicing her opinion on Twitter, she also has been sharing glimpses of her life that no one has seen.
On Friday, she began her day with the cutest glimpse of her munchkin Prithvi adorably looking at her pet dog. The photo surely is bound to leave you in awe and it will kick start your day on a positive note. Kangana called her nephew and pet dog her 'babies' as she dropped the photo and left her fans rooting for them. Earlier too, Kangana had shared cute photos of Prithvi with her on social media and they tend to go viral among fans.
Kangana shared the photo and wrote, "My Babies." Several fans were quick to leave sweet comments on the photo of her nephew Prithvi.
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's 'babies':
My babies pic.twitter.com/d9Z6pC3TQ3
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 18, 2020
Meanwhile, the actress recently has been in the news after her row with the BMC and Maharashtra Government. Not just this, she has been speaking about the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood and recently spoke against Jaya Bachchan's speech in the Rajya Sabha. On the work front, Kangana has several projects including J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas. Recently, a new poster of Tejas featuring Kangana as an Air Force Pilot came out and left fans excited.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Now she promots her nephew , isn't it nepotisem ? Or just it for starkids
Anonymous 4 hours ago
He is way cuter than that Tim or Vim kid
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Nepo nephew. Poor dog . It has to spend time with toxic sisters. Time for whitewash of Kangnga.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Like every person she have just posted in her feed But problem you have with that
Anonymous 6 hours ago
She is not asking the papz to come to her house or post all her tweets
Anonymous 6 hours ago
How cute both of them
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Adorable
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Why there is every second article abt Hagna Run-out. And who is he? Nepo baby. What has he done to be in news??
Anonymous 7 hours ago
She has not asked them to post
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Yes if u hv prblm with Tim being in news give the same treatment to This Prithu also.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Why are you posting her Twitter feed everyday, She used cheap language for everyone, but nobody should talk about should speak bad about her
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Yeah poor baby and that dog too , growing in a family like that must be tough : o
Anonymous 7 hours ago
It must be tougher for your family to live with such a toxic person