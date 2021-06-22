Kangana Ranaut begins her morning with a furry friend, shares an important message on nature & animal love

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a special message about nature and animal love on Tuesday. The star kicked off her day with a horse-riding session.

Actress is among the stars who never fail to raise their voice for important issues about nature, animals and more. The Thalaivi star has been a strong advocate for tree plantations and believes in giving back to nature. On Tuesday morning, Kangana spent time with her furry friend on the field as she headed for a horse riding session. However, in a sweet moment, she was caught taking care of her horse on the track and it managed to melt everyone's hearts.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a special message about nature and animal love as she shared the photo with her horse from the field. In the photo, the Tejas actress is seen petting the horse and taking care of it amid her horse riding session. With it, Kangana wrote, "This morning with my friend. If you never loved animals like your own or felts trees bleed when chopped in pieces then you have some serious growing up to do."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is gearing up for Dhaakad's second shoot schedule in Budapest. The actress is all set to travel abroad for the second schedule of her actioner with Arjun Rampal. The film stars Kangana as Agent Agni. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi lined up for release. The new release date for Thalaivi is yet to be announced. In the film, Kangana will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami essaying the role of MGR. Besides this, Kangana also has shot for portions of Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

