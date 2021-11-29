Kangana Ranaut begins Monday on a romantic note: I am just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except…

Actress Kangana Ranaut is among the stars who enjoys a massive fan base on social media. The talented star has managed to make a mark with her stellar performances in films and continues to be a favourite of the masses. Kangana often shares her thoughts on her Instagram handle and well, it seems like Monday began on a romantic note for her as she shared two lovely posts with endearing captions. While the Thalaivii star usually speaks her mind on social issues, her recent post is about love.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana first shared a portrait of a boy and girl hugging and wrote the lyrics of a song from Veer-Zaara. She wrote, "Tere liye hum hain jiye...kitne sitam pe hum pe sanam..." On the other hand, she also shared a beautiful childhood photo of herself with fans. On her childhood photo, Kangana expressed that she believes in the power of love. She wrote, "I am just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except for the fact that I believe in the beauty of love and that got me here in this beautiful world."

Take a look:

A few weeks back, Kangana had opened up about having a special someone in her lifeand that everyone will 'know soon' about it. She had spoken up about her love life and shared that she wants to have a family with babies. The Dhaakad star had said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii that left the audience impressed with her act as Jayalalithaa. Now, she will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film will hit the screens on July 8, 2022. Besides this, she also has Tejas with Sarvesh Mewara.

