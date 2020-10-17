Kangana Ranaut begins Navratri with a thoughtful note about Shakti: Let's work on enhancing our energy system

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself on Navratri while offering prayers to Shakti. The actress penned a thoughtful message for her fans and wished them on the beginning of an auspicious week.

Actress began her Navratri fest with a thought-provoking message to her fans. The actress has been extremely active on Twitter post her debut on social media and often shares her thoughts on various issues. On the occasion of Navratri, Kangana dropped a throwback and unseen photo of herself and penned a note to explain the meaning and importance of 'Shakti.' The Thalaivi actress also urged everyone to work on improving one's energy systems on the occasion of Navratri.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared an old photo in which she is seen clad in a blue floral saree. She can be seen praying to the Goddess and bowing down before the fire. The actress appeared to be lost in prayer in the throwback photo. With it, she shared an important message for her fans and explained that Shiva is nothing with Shakti. Also, she had a special wish for fans on the start of an auspicious week.

Kangana wrote, "Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020"

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's wish on Navratri:

Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #Navratri2020 pic.twitter.com/6lPoICCI7p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress has returned to Manali this week after completing another schedule of her film, Thalaivi. Kangana will be seen playing the political stalwart J Jayalalithaa in the film. Along with her, Arvind Swami will be seen in the role of MGR. Post completion of the recent schedule, the actress began working on her body to lose weight for her upcoming action films Tejas and Dhaakad. A day back, she even shared a video where one could see her training like a beast to shed weight.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

