Kangana Ranaut begins New Year by visiting Tirupati; Says 'This year I want less FIR's and more love letters'

The New Year 2022 has kicked off and Kangana Ranaut marked this by offering prayers at the Balaji temple at Tirupati and Rahu Ketu temple. The actress shared photos from her trips to both places and penned what she wants this year. Kangana expressed that she wants fewer police complaints against her this year and more love from all. She also penned that she hopes her 'enemies' would have 'mercy' on her in the New Year. With it, she shared photos from her visit to the temple.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared photos while performing rituals at the Rahu Ketu temple near Tirupati. In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in a light beige saree with her hair neatly tied up in a bun with flowers in them. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji….performed some rituals there …. Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo ( air element) Linda is also situated here …. Quite a remarkable place …. I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complains / FIR’s and more love letters….Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki."

Have a look at Kangana's photos:

The actress has been in the headlines lately as she has been busy with the shooting of her film Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and it will introduce Avneet Kaur to Bollywood. Kangana is backing this project as a producer under her banner Manikarnika Films. The film will be a direct OTT release. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The actioner is slated to release this year. She also has Tejas in the lineup of films that she's doing.

