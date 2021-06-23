Kangana Ranaut begins prep to play Indira Gandhi; Gives glimpse as she gets into skin of the role

Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her next project which happens to be a grand period film.

is known not just for her impeccable acting prowess but also for her impressive choice of films. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has some interesting movies in the pipeline and it also includes the project based on the Emergency. Kangana has been roped in to play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the actress has been quite excited about the same. And while her fans have been eagerly waiting for the project, the Queen actress has finally shared an update for the same.

The National Award Winning actress has begun her preparation to get into the skin of the former Prime Minister. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana gave a glimpse of her preparations which included body scans for the character at her production house and she was quite ecstatic to begin the work on her next project. She captioned the first image as, “Guess what is going on in @maninkarnikafilms??”. And the second pic was captioned as, “Body scans for the film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji's skin”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post:

To recall, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress had announced her project early this year and had clarified that the movie is not a biopic of Indira Gandhi. “It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India,” Kangana was quoted saying.

