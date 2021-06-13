Kangana Ranaut begins Sunday morning on a fit note as she goes horseback riding

The city has been witnessing rainfall over the last three days, and looks like it was the perfect weather for Kangana Ranaut to go back horseback riding.

has returned to Mumbai and is making the most of it. After being snapped at her office and the gym, the actress headed out to the racecourse in the city on Sunday morning. Kangana started her day on an extremely fit note as she went horseback riding in South Mumbai. Thanks to her social media presence, Kangana shared a video from the racecourse for her fans.

In the video, Kangana can be seen wearing a pair of black pants, a bright orange tee and in safety gear. The actress can be seen riding a white horse like an absolute professional. The city has been witnessing rainfall over the last three days, and looks like it was the perfect weather for Kangana to go back horseback riding.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Today morning horse back riding." Kangana's fans and followers were impressed by her horse riding skills. "Too good ma'am," commented one user while many others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Click here to watch Kangana's horseback riding video.

The Thalaivi actress recently returned to Mumbai after spending a few weeks in Manali with her family. Now, as she is back in the city, the actress has been spotted a couple of times as she goes out and about. She was most recently seen on Friday while exiting the gym, Kangana was snapped by the paparazzi from a distance.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Dhaakad, Tejas and Thalaivi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

