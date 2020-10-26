  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut begins workshops for Tejas; Says ‘Pleased to start work with super talented director and coach’

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an Air Force office in Tejas and she has begun the preparations for the same
25605 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut has been making the headlines for several reasons these days. Be it her brother’s wedding or her ongoing tussle with Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government, the actress has a knack of becoming the talk of the town. However, this time, the Tanu Weds Manu actress is grabbing the attention for her upcoming movie. Yes! Kangana, who is currently Manali, has become preparing for her upcoming Tejas and she can’t keep calm about it. The actress has shared the big news on social media.

In the picture, Kangana was seen posing with sister Rangoli Chandel, director Sarvesh Mewara and her coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. This isn’t all. She also shared a video wherein she was seen attending a workshop with Sarvesh and Abbee. Kangana captioned the video as, “Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director @sarveshmewara our coach Wing Commander @abbee_therebel.” For the uninitiated, Kangana will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer in Tejas and the actress has been quite excited about it. According to media reports, the actress will begin shooting for the movie in December this year.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pic with Tejas team:

Interestingly, apart from Tejas, Kangana is also working on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s much talked about biopic Thalaivi wherein she will be seen essaying the role of the late politician. The actress has walked an extra mile for the movie and learnt the Tamil language along with taking Bharatnatyam lessons to do justice to her role.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut attacks Uddhav Thackeray in a video over his comments: You have shown Maharashtra in bad light

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram/Twitter

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Flagbearer of nepotism

Anonymous 1 hour ago

What's Rangoli doing here?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

please tell kangana to read some GK books and improve her IQ

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Have time for workshop but no time for police. wow. A common man can never do that.

