Kangana Ranaut bikini clad throwback photo from her Mexico vacay will give you major travel goals; Take a look

Kangana Ranaut has recently taken to her Instagram handle to share an alluring throwback picture of her from her Mexican vacation. Take a look.

is one of the Bollywood actors who always remain active in social media. From sharing her opinions to posting her stunning pictures, the actress always manages to keep her fans entertained. Today, in the morning, the Queen actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share an alluring throwback picture of her wherein she can be seen sitting quietly at the seashore and watching a picturesque view. Kangana has also mentioned in her post that the picture is from her Mexican vacation.

Kangana donned a red coloured bikini and kept her curly tresses open in the still. The diva is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the throwback picture. While sharing the same, Kangana wrote, “Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico.” The picture is indeed giving us major winter vacation goals!

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s latest picture here:

Yesterday, Kangana shared her New Year plans with her fans on Twitter. She has mentioned that in 2021 she wants to visit Kedarnath and Puri Jagannath temple. Her post read as, “A few years ago I visited Kashivishwanath ji with my mother, I have seen seven Jyotirlingas, now I want to visit Kedarnath to catch a glimpse of the eight Jyotirlinga in 2021, next year I want to go to Puri Jagannath too, and what about you? (sic).”

On the work front, the actress is now preparing for her upcoming action film Dhaakad. The actress will also be seen in Tejas and Thalaivi.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut says she wants to go to Kedarnath and Puri Jagannath next year; Shares a throwback pic with mom

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangan Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×