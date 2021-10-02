Kangana Ranaut blames Bollywood actor for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s separation; See post

is one actress who is known for not mincing her words. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, who is quite active on social media, is quite vocal about her thoughts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kangana’s recent Instagram posts are making the heads turn once again as she has taken a sly dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s separation. For the uninitiated, the popular Tollywood couple has parted ways after almost four years of their wedding.

And while the news came as a shock for many, Kangana’s post has raised a lot of eyebrows. Taking to her Instagram story, the Queen actress wrote, “This south actor, who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade, recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert. Has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post:

Earlier, Kangana has also shared a long post about the divorce culture in the country. She wrote, “Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before”.

