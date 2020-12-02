Kangana Ranaut blocks Himanshi Khurana on Twitter after the latter slammed her statement on farmer protests

Himanshi Khurana took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut earlier owing to her comments on the farmer protests. Here's how the latter reverted after the same.

Kangana Ranaut has drawn a lot of flak from many owing to her statement on the ongoing farmer protests in Delhi. The actress who made her Twitter debut a few months back reacted to the same and wrote, “Shame... in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully, government won’t allow anti-national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for bloodthirsty vultures and tukde gang...” This wasn’t well-received by many netizens and celebs.

Many of them like Himanshi Khurana, Ammy Virk, and others slammed the actress over her comments. Himanshi, for instance, shared a screenshot of Kangana’s tweet and wrote, “Oh she’s spokesperson now.....baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi..... taki kal ko ye log kuch kre pehle se hi logo me reason faila dia ko kyun Riot honge..” While the Manikarnika actress chose to remain mum over the matter, the latest that we know is that she has blocked Himanshi on Twitter.

Yes, you heard it right. The former Bigg Boss contestant has shared a screenshot of the same on her Instagram page. She further wrote, “Wohh… Karta block.” Earlier, Himanshi also took a jibe at Kangana when the latter accused an old person of taking money to be a part of the protest. Reacting to the same, she wrote, “Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k .......... app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke .....” Now, the latest that we know is that Kangana has straightway blocked Himanshi Khurana instead of reverting to the posts.

Meanwhile, check out the screenshot shared by Himanshi below:

