  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut blocks Sona Mohapatra after singer calls out her 'selective feminism' tweet on Anushka Sharma

Replying to a fan's tweet, Sona Mohapatra wrote how Kangana Ranaut wants to criticise everyone but does not how to take it. Check out her tweets below.
21173 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut blocks Sona Mohapatra on Twitter. Kangana Ranaut blocks Sona Mohapatra after singer calls out her 'selective feminism' tweet on Anushka Sharma.
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut recently blocked Sona Mohapatra as the singer called her out over her comments on Anushka Sharma. While Sona has often condemned Kangana's stand on various issues and her recent dig at Urmila Matondkar, the singer also appreciates Kangana's work in calling out Bollywood 'industry's ills'. Which is why when the singer found herself blocked by the actress on Twitter, it came as a surprise. 

Sona slammed Kangana's 'selective feminism' comment against Anushka Sharma after the actress called out Sunil Gavaskar for his distasteful comment. Replying to a fan's tweet, Sona wrote how the 'Queen' actress wants to criticise everyone but does not how to take it. "& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay," Sona tweeted. 

She added, "Also,Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff. (sic)."

The singer further went on to call out Kangana and said, "& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all.I’ll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends KR,better advisors. The ‘haramkhor’ statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not ‘misogynistic’ as u claim. Don’t play the victim woman card. Hurts women."

Kangana recently also blocked actress Kubbra Sait and jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali on Twitter. 

ALSO READ: Kangana takes a jibe at Anushka over her reaction to Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks; Calls it ‘selective feminism’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Darr gayi Kangu Run-out

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

So-called jhansi ki rani gets scare and blocks people who call her out. Lol

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Well said Sona. Everyone now is realising what Kangana is really all about. She is a self centered and a selfish woman who has serious character disorder issues. She is losing fans with every passing day.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Looser kangana

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

You go girl Sona, Kangana is a hypocrite thanks for calling a spade a spade.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement