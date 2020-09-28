Kangana Ranaut blocks Sona Mohapatra after singer calls out her 'selective feminism' tweet on Anushka Sharma

Replying to a fan's tweet, Sona Mohapatra wrote how Kangana Ranaut wants to criticise everyone but does not how to take it. Check out her tweets below.

Sona slammed Kangana's 'selective feminism' comment against Anushka Sharma after the actress called out Sunil Gavaskar for his distasteful comment. Replying to a fan's tweet, Sona wrote how the 'Queen' actress wants to criticise everyone but does not how to take it. "& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay," Sona tweeted.

She added, "Also,Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff. (sic)."

The singer further went on to call out Kangana and said, "& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all.I’ll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends KR,better advisors. The ‘haramkhor’ statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not ‘misogynistic’ as u claim. Don’t play the victim woman card. Hurts women."

Kangana recently also blocked actress Kubbra Sait and jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali on Twitter.

