Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood stars endorsing fairness products, today shamelessly stand & say Black Lives Matter

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts about Bollywood celebs supporting protests in the US post George Floyd’s demise and called them out for not speaking on matters closer to home.

Over the past few days, Bollywood celebrities have been speaking up on the George Floyd incident in the US. The actors like , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have been extending their support to the trending hashtags like #BlackLivesMatter #BlackoutTuesday. However, amid this, has come out and questioned this in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. The Manikarnika star is known for speaking her mind and recently too, on this matter came out strongly against the celebs.

Recently in Pinkvilla’s interview, Kangana questioned the silence of celebs on the mob lynching incident of sages and on racism. Later, in an interview with BBC, Kangana said that in the industry, celebs stay mum when incidents like Palghar lynching take place in the country, but go all out to support the socio-economic fabric of the US. She said, "I think it has become fancy somehow to be a part of something which is relevant to the West. But Asian celebrities and actors are very impactful in this part of the country. I don’t know why they’re participating in the socio-political reform of America and a few weeks ago when two sages were killed openly in by a bloodthirsty mob and were handed over by cops themselves, there was not a word from anyone, because I think that would probably resonate with the majoritarian sentiment.”

Kangana also called out Bollywood stars endorsing fairness products on one hand and then joining to support ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Ranaut also pointed out how racism is deep-rooted that they've even failed to acknowledge that gap. The Manikarnika star said, “The Indian celebrities they’ve been endorsing all kinds of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair-skinned. Why is no one asking them about these million-dollar deals that they’ve been doing with all kinds of fairness products and how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep-rooted and when you have commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit.”

Here's Kangana's Ranaut's chat:

Kangana Ranaut is the real queen. Totally exposed the hypocrisy of paid bollywoodiyas. pic.twitter.com/zEj5i04Xf8 — BALA (@erbmjha) June 6, 2020

Kangana also spoke about how celebrities find it easy to support minorities but will never extend their support towards the majority and probably do not subscribe to the views of conversion.

Talking about this in an interview, Kangana said, “In India, it is much easier to resonate with the minority’s sentiments. This dissent and empathy with the marginalized is all romanticized and their wokeness is very performative. People who are trying to politicise these events and trying to use these for their professional interests is something which is disheartening. We can do so much more being celebrities.”

Seeing this, many people came out in support of Kangana and hailed her thoughts on the matter of Bollywood celebs speaking out on only selective matters and not on issues closer to home. Several users took to social media to share Kangana’s interview with BBC on social media and lauded her for standing up on the issue and questioning Bollywood stars. A user wrote, “Kangana Ranaut Roested Hypocrites, I don’t care what people say but #KanganaRanaut is the realist person in Bollywood. Her growth. Her goals. Her stand. Her views. Her love for her country. Everything are on point. So much respect for her.”

Here are some reactions on Kangana's interview:

Kangana Ranaut Roested Hypocrites, I don’t care what people say but #KanganaRanaut is the realist person in Bollywood. Her growth. Her goals. Her stand. Her views. Her love for her country. Everything are on point. So much respect for her pic.twitter.com/uUPIRMIV6d — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) June 6, 2020

Kangana Ranaut gave Interview to BBC. She exposed Leftists & Bollywood Hypocrisy. In short, it is "Ghar main Ghuskar maarna" pic.twitter.com/Ik0DbyjQHr — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) June 6, 2020

Kangana, The real Queen of Bollywood pic.twitter.com/cY7gKgO0KJ — swadeshi mojito (@desimojito) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana was in Manali amid the lockdown with her family. She spent her time with them and also helped her sister complete her house decor. On the work front, she is doing J Jayalalithaa’s biopic that is titled Thalaivi. It also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It was slated to release on June 26, 2020

