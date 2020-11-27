Kangana Ranaut on Bombay HC quashing BMC's demolition notice: Thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams

The Bomby High Court has also instructed Kangana Ranaut to go ahead and restore her office space to make it habitable. Read on to know her reaction.

Back in September, and the Maharashtra government were at loggerheads as the actress called the city of dreams unsafe and compared it to Pakistan-Ocuppied Kashmir. What followed was a war of words between the state and actress which garnered reactions from all quarters. The city's civic body in a hurry then went on to demolish Kangana's office plush space in Bandra citing 'illegalities' while the actress was on her way to the city.

Today, the Bombay High Court quashed this demolition notice by the BMC and instructed the actress to go ahead and restore her office space to make it habitable. The court has also directed the appointment of a valuer to determine the compensation payable to the actress for the demolition of her property, reported Bar and Bench.

Kangana was ecstatic about her victory as she took to Twitter to share the big news. Calling it a victory of democracy, Kangana tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."

Take a look at her tweet below:

The actress had challenged the BMC's demolition notice and even mentioned in her plea that items worth crores including paintings and books were destroyed by the BMC.

