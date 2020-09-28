Kangana Ranaut bows down to Lata Mangeshkar on 91st birthday, pens a heartfelt note for the ‘Karma Yogi’

Today, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt birthday note for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar; Take a look

Today, as Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her 91st birthday, Bollywood stars took to social media to wish the legendary singer. Amidst a host of wishes, took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for the singer and calling her the ‘Karma Yogi’, Kangana’s note read, “Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi Folded hands..”

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the residential building, where playback legend Lata Mangeshkar lives, was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a precautionary measure. Later, the Mangeshkar family released an official statement when the building was sealed informing that the BMC have sealed the building as they have senior citizens at home.

In December 2019, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Later, Lata ji had thanked the hospital authorities as she wrote, “Her statement read as "Namaskaar, For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital... I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in the hospital and go home when completely healthy.” As for Kangana Ranaut, she will next be seen in Thalaivi, Dhakaad and Tejas.

Check out the post here:

