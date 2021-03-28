Kangana Ranaut braves 50 degrees scorching heat to shoot Tejas' action scenes in Rajasthan desert.

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the shoot of Tejas is in full swing and the team has commenced filming in Rajasthan's scorching desert.

After winning her fourth national award and dropping the trailer of next film, is on to her next project. The actress resumed shooting for Tejas this weekend in Rajasthan and even updated her fans about the same. The slick action film will see Kangana play an Indian Air Force pilot and in a never before seen avatar. On Sunday, Kangana revealed that the film's shoot is in full swing and the team has commenced filming in the desert.

Given the sweltering heat in various parts across India, shooting in the deserts of Rajasthan comes with its own set of challenges. But looks like the team of Tejas is braving it all. Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a photo of her team working under the sun and in the desert.

She captioned the photo, "Action in almost 50 degrees When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I can’t do this but then something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me,all of you. Ok then, take me."

Take a look at Kangana's post:

Meanwhile, Kangana was welcomed on the sets of Tejas by her crew on Saturday. "So lovely to be back with my #Tejas crew, they really know how to make you feel loved, thank you @sarveshmewara1 sir @nonabains for celebrating my happiness P.S I am telling my director please feed me fruit cake not the chocolate one."

Take a look:

Credits :Pinkvilla

