Kangana Ranaut is busy in conversation with Team Tejas as she drops a glimpse of day 2 of workshop; See Photo

Actress has been making the most of her time in her hometown before she returns to work. Recently, Kangana wrapped up another schedule of her film Thalaivi and now, she is all set to kick off her next, Tejas. For the same, Kangana has been spending time with director Sarvesh Mewara in Manali and has kicked off preparation workshops for the same. This week, Kangana had shared photos of meeting the director and discussing the film, and now, once again, she has dropped a glimpse of her workshop's day 2.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a photo where one could see her sitting across from Tejas director Sarvesh as she was engaged in conversation with him. She is seen clad in a skirt with a long white coat and spectacles in the photo. The actress seemed to be busy discussing their upcoming film in which Kangana will reportedly play the role of an Air Force pilot.

Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Team Tejas workshop day 2 in Manali." The actress has been excited about her shoot of her new film. Recently, she even shared a video of physical training that she has started to lose the weight for her role.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s workshop session:

The film Tejas is being helmed by Sarvesh and produced by Ronni Screwvala. A while back, a look of Kangana from the film was released where she was seen as an Air Force officer standing next to a fighter jet. The shoot of the film will begin soon. Apart from this, she will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami with her. She also has her own action film, Dhaakad. Meanwhile, Kangana recently attended her cousin’s wedding in Manali and shared gorgeous photos of the same on social media.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut calls firing during idol immersion in Bihar's Munger 'horrific': So much injustice in the world