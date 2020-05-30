Kangana Ranaut buzzes with excitement as she helps put finishing touches to Rangoli Chandel’s house; WATCH
Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the news off late as she recently shared photos of her gorgeous office in Mumbai. The popular actress has managed to make a name for herself all by herself and now, with her stunning office making headlines, fans have been waiting to see Kangana back on screen as soon as lockdown lifts. Amid this, Kangana also has always stood by her sister Rangoli Chandel like a rock and when work began on the latter’s house, the Thalaivi star pitched in her thoughts about design.
Now, when Rangoli’s house is all set and ready, Kangana has channelled her inner interior decorator and has been helping her sister in putting finishing touches to the decor. Rangoli took to Instagram to share snippets of the house that has been decorated by Kangana and revealed how the two had different tastes. Rangoli was all praises for the talented actress and also revealed that Kangana has been doing everything by her own hands to set up the place with love.
Along with a glimpse of the house, Rangoli shared a video in which she accidentally captured Kangana setting cushions on the sofas. Seeing her sister with the camera, Kangana could not control her excitement and was seen smiling the widest. Soon she covered her face with both her hands and continued her work to put finishing touches to Rangoli’s house. Rangoli also revealed that the house also needs more work, but shared that Kangana has been overseeing everything herself.
Check out Kangana Ranaut helping Rangoli set up the house:
When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready ..
Meanwhile, Kangana’s posh office in Mumbai has been the talk of the town. The gorgeous office has been tastefully designed and recently, Kangana took Pinkvilla inside her perfectly done up office space. The talented star’s gorgeous office has left fans in awe and many can’t wait for her to resume work post the lockdown is over. On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami, who will be seen playing MGR in it. The film’s release date is June 26, 2020.