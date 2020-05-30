Kangana Ranaut buzzes with excitement as she helps put finishing touches to Rangoli Chandel’s house; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut has been by her sister Rangoli Chandel’s side since work began on her house. After turning the architect, it seems now Kangana has channeled her inner interior decorator as well to help in finishing the decor of her sister’s house.

Actress has been in the news off late as she recently shared photos of her gorgeous office in Mumbai. The popular actress has managed to make a name for herself all by herself and now, with her stunning office making headlines, fans have been waiting to see Kangana back on screen as soon as lockdown lifts. Amid this, Kangana also has always stood by her sister Rangoli Chandel like a rock and when work began on the latter’s house, the Thalaivi star pitched in her thoughts about design.

Now, when Rangoli’s house is all set and ready, Kangana has channelled her inner interior decorator and has been helping her sister in putting finishing touches to the decor. Rangoli took to Instagram to share snippets of the house that has been decorated by Kangana and revealed how the two had different tastes. Rangoli was all praises for the talented actress and also revealed that Kangana has been doing everything by her own hands to set up the place with love.

Along with a glimpse of the house, Rangoli shared a video in which she accidentally captured Kangana setting cushions on the sofas. Seeing her sister with the camera, Kangana could not control her excitement and was seen smiling the widest. Soon she covered her face with both her hands and continued her work to put finishing touches to Rangoli’s house. Rangoli also revealed that the house also needs more work, but shared that Kangana has been overseeing everything herself.

Check out Kangana Ranaut helping Rangoli set up the house:

Meanwhile, Kangana’s posh office in Mumbai has been the talk of the town. The gorgeous office has been tastefully designed and recently, Kangana took Pinkvilla inside her perfectly done up office space. The talented star’s gorgeous office has left fans in awe and many can’t wait for her to resume work post the lockdown is over. On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami, who will be seen playing MGR in it. The film’s release date is June 26, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

