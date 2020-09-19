Kangana Ranaut calls BMC as Maharashtra Government’s 'pet' as she shares a special message for them

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and shared a special message for BMC and Maharashtra Government related to the demolition rules. Kangana had returned to Manali on September 14 after her 4-day visit to Mumbai.

Actress suffered a loss last week when BMC demolished her office in Mumbai after alleging 'illegal construction' in a notice. While the actress was on her way to Mumbai, the BMC officials demolished her office. Post that, the actress inspected the damage and filed a petition in Bombay High Court where she claimed a damage compensation of Rs 2 Crore. Amid this, BMC also replied to it and said that her plea should be dismissed as it is an abuse of process. Now, Kangana has a special message for the BMC and Maharashtra Government.

Kangana shared a Supreme Court case verdict on her Instagram story where rules regarding demolition were mentioned. The message that she shared explained that in case of demolition as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, it can only be done by giving a person a 15 days notice. It further claimed that if the Municipal Corporation violates the process while demolishing a building but the structure is totally illegal, some compensation can be awarded. Further, it stated that the compensation can be claimed by the officers who have violated the law.

Sharing this on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "A special message for Maharashtra govt and its pet BMC." The actress has shared the same after BMC told the Bombay High Court to dismiss her plea demanding Rs 2 Crore from them for demolition should be dismissed with costs.

Take a look at Kangana's message for BMC:

Meanwhile, the actress had slammed the Maharashtra government after the demolition of her office in Mumbai. Further, she had even met Maharashtra Governor before she left for Manali on September 14. The actress recently called the demolition of her office by BMC as 'rape' and netizens too backed her.

