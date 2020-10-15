Kangana Ranaut calls BOLLYWOOD a derogatory word; Says it is copied & stolen from Hollywood

Kangana Ranaut has taken a jibe at Bollywood producers in one of her earlier tweets. She now talks about the word Bollywood in her latest one.

has always been vocal about her opinions. A few weeks earlier, the actress took over her social media handles that were earlier operated by her team. Since then, she has been expressing her opinions on numerous topics and issues. The Queen star has also made some bold statements and took a jibe at certain celebs after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. She is among those people who have been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor.

Recently, in one of her latest tweets, the actress has taken a jibe at the Indian film industry, most specifically Bollywood. While using the hashtag #IndiaRejectBollywood, Kangana writes, “There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD.” Not only that but the actress also states that the word ‘Bollywood’ is derogatory and that it has been copied and stolen from Hollywood. Not only that but she has further urged everyone to reject the word.

Check out her tweet below:

There are ARTISTS and there are BHANDS there is INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY and there is BOLLYWOOD #IndiaRejectBollywood

most ridiculous word BOLLYWOOD itself copied and stolen from HOLLYWOOD. Please reject this derogatory word #IndiaRejectBollywood — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) October 15, 2020

In one of her earlier tweets, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the Bollywood producers and accused them of being dispassionate towards the film workers. Her tweet comes in response to the lawsuit filed against two news channels by 30 production houses for making derogatory remarks against them. The actress also went on to call them ‘hyenas’ for attacking the media. She also asked as to why they did not show such kind of unite to stand for women, laborers, as well as the stuntmen.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood producers ‘hyenas’; Slams them for being dispassionate towards film workers

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×