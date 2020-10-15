Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood producers ‘hyenas’; Slams them for being dispassionate towards film workers

Kangana Ranaut has once again reacted to Bollywood producers suit against media houses and has attacked them for not looking after the workers on their sets.

is one actress who is known for wearing her heart on the sleeve and leaves no chance to take a jibe against Bollywood big shots with her bold statement. After making strong statements in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the subsequent Bollywood drug nexus, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has launched a fresh attack against Bollywood producers for being dispassionate towards film workers. This came after over 30 production houses including that of , , , and others filed a suit against two news channels for making derogatory remarks against the industrywalas.

Kangana shared a video of hardworking workers on the film sets who struggle to make a living on micro-blogging site Twitter. In the caption, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress addressed the Bollywood producers as hyenas and slammed them for attacking media instead of standing up of rights of the labours working on the film sets. She wrote, “All Bullywood hyenas gathered to attack the media for calling them names, I want to ask them why don’t they show such unity to stand for injustice done to labourers, women, stuntmen? They demand their own human rights but show absolute dispassionate for others' human rights.” To note, the video happens to be from a 2017 documentary called Living on the Edge highlighting the plight of the film crew who struggle to get the basic amenities at their workplace.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet launching a new attack against Bollywood producers:

All Bullywood hyenas gathered to attack the media for calling them names, I want to ask them why don’t they show such unity to stand for injustice done to labourers, women, stuntmen? They demand their own human rights but show absolute dispassionate for others human rights. https://t.co/Yf9RvX9TKs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 14, 2020

Earlier, Kangana has expressed her anger over Bollywood producers coming together against media houses and wrote, “Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it’s lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack.”

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

