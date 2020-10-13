Kangana Ranaut calls controversial Tanishq ad shameful; Richa Chadha, Divya Dutt displeased over its removal

Tanishq has reportedly pulled off the ad of its jewellery line after it stirred controversy on Twitter a few days back. Here's how the Bollywood celebs have reacted to the same.

Trouble mounted for renowned jewellery brand Tanishq after it rolled out its latest ad. In the advertisement that happens to be of a jewellery line, a Hindu daughter-in-law is getting ready for her baby shower at her Muslim in-laws’ place. They have organized the said function to honour her feelings. However, this ad has stirred a lot of controversies leaving the internet divided. The hashtag #BoycottTanishq trended on Twitter as netizens alleged that the ad promotes anti-Hindu sentiments and ‘Love Jihad.’

While the jewellery brand has reportedly pulled off the ad that was released on October 9, Bollywood celebs have also given mixed reactions to the same. , for instance, has said through her Twitter handle that the ad is wrong on many levels. The actress goes on to say that it was the execution and not the concept that was the problem. She further adds that if the pregnant lady is the woman of the house then why she is at the mercy of her in-laws.

Kangana further asks as to why is the woman so meek and timid in her own house. The Manikarnika actress goes on to say that the ad not only promotes love jihad but also sexism. However, a few other members of the film fraternity have expressed solidarity with the ad. For instance, Richa Chadha has shared the ad on her Twitter handle as she writes, “It's a beautiful ad.” On the other hand, Swara Bhasker has expressed her disappointment that the brand pulled off the ad post receiving backlash on social media. For the unversed, Divya Dutta had lent her voice in the ad. Taking to Twitter, the actress expresses her displeasure too as she writes, “Yes it’s my voice. It's sad it’s taken off air. I loved it.”

Check out the tweets below:

Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it https://t.co/uWyPzbfHUd — Divya Dutta (divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

