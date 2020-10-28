  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut calls firing during idol immersion in Bihar's Munger 'horrific': So much injustice in the world

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to react to an incident of firing in Munger, Bihar. The Thalaivi star said it upset her and called it 'horrific' in a tweet.
Mumbai
On Monday, a shocking incident took place in Munger, Bihar where reportedly firing took place while a group of people was heading for immersion of Durga idol. As per a report of NDTV, a clash took place during immersion of the Durga idol and firing happened. Reacting to the news, Kangana Ranaut has taken to her social media handle and expressed her thoughts about it. Kangana, who often reacts to various issues, voiced her opinion on the Munger incident and called it 'Horrific.' 

Taking to her Twitter handle, the actress mentioned that she usually avoids negative news in the morning to not get upset. However, she added with so much injustice in the world, one must not live in their comfortable space. She expressed that one must see everything and get upset over what one has become. The actress often expresses her thoughts over current issues on her Twitter handle and once again, she did the same. 

Kangana wrote, "Horrific... i usually don’t read unsettling news in the morning it upsets me but I realise there is so much injustice in the world, why must we live comfortably in our little bubbles, let everything upset us and see who we become." 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

As per NDTV report, the police of the city claimed that some anti-social elements pelted stones at them during the idol immersion and then, violence erupted and reportedly, the police fired in response. As per reports, an 18-year old man died amid the violence. 

Meanwhile, Kangana has been spending time in Manali with her family post wrapping up another schedule of Thalaivi. She will be seen playing J Jayalalithaa in the film. The film will also star Arvind Swami with Kangana. Apart from this, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas. 

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Yap, yap, yap,yap....yawn

