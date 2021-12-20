Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'delightful' as they kick off Tiku Weds Sheru's Bhopal shoot; PICS

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been excited about her production house Manikarnika Films' first project, Tiku Weds Sheru. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, the film introduces Avneet Kaur to Btown and well, now, the outdoor schedule has begun in Bhopal. Celebrating the beginning of the outdoor schedule, Kangana shared several behind-the-scenes moments on Monday and left fans excited for the film. The actress has been completely involved in the production of the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Kangana shared photos in which she could be seen working behind-the-scenes on the outdoor location in Bhopal. In one of the photos, Kangana is seen talking to Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor is seen in his costume for the shoot. Sharing the photo, Kangana praised Nawaz and wrote, "@nawazuddin.siddiqui saab always so delightful." In another, she could be seen working with crew to set the scene right.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Avneet is a debutante and Kangana had introduced her when she released the first look for Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is being directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Kangana debuts as a producer with the film. It is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas next year. Both the films will showcase Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar. In one of the films, she will be seen as an Air Force Pilot while in another, she will be seen as an agent.

Also Read| Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut shares 1st looks of Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Avneet Kaur from her home production