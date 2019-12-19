Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood actors for silence on CAA; accuses them of hiding behind comfort zones

Kangana Ranaut has recently called out Bollywood actors for their silence regarding the CAA 2019. She calls them cowards and accuses them of hiding behind comfort zones.
58644 reads Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2019 02:21 pm
Off late, there is one topic which has been creating outrage on social media as well as the entire country which is the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. This act has been newly introduced by the ruling government but has received backlash from many who fear that it might strip some people from their citizenship. Numerous people around the country have been protesting against CAA 2019. Many celebs from the Bollywood film industry have also voiced their opinions about the same.

The latest to comment on the topic is Kangana Ranaut. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, the Manikarnika actress has expressed her opinions about the same. Most importantly, she has called out the Bollywood actors who have chosen to remain silent about the entire matter. On being asked about the same, Kangana says that Bollywood is full of cowards. She accuses them of hiding behind their comfort zones and thinking they are above the nation and the people.

Kangana says that the trend is justified as the Bollywood actors are indifferent to the country and its people. On being asked whether Bollywood is a soft target for such situations, the Queen actress says that actors need to be answerable and justify their position and power. She further states that they are no soft targets but have actually made the nation a soft target. On the professional front, Kangana is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Thalaivi in Hyderabad. She has two more movies lined up namely Dhaakad and Panga.

Credits :Times of India

Comments

Anonymous

What’s her opinion then?

Anonymous

She herself has chosen the most comfortable zone - BJP's pocket. PV Please post.

Anonymous

Ma’am wait. Where is your statement. Give that and the complain about others. How cunning and fooling people.

Anonymous

Btw what is this whining and complaining about others. In this all ranting about others she never stated her stand. How much people think they can fool the public.

Anonymous

cant she see Farhan, Anurag, Anubhav, Richa, Onir and many voicing out....she is supposed to be targeting her some favorites and waiting for their responses....No doubt she is class 1 actress, but shez losing her fandom because of her negativity....She never want to talk about positivity going around.

Anonymous

She has become so irrelevant, nobody bothers to answer her or her sister

Add new comment

