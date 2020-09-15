Kangana Ranaut calls out Jaya Bachchan for gutter remark: Will u say same if Abhishek complained of bullying
Today morning, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut and MP Ravi Kishan’s remarks on Bollywood as she moved a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of a conspiracy to “defame the film industry”. In a strongly-worded statement, Jaya Bachchan attacked Ravi Kishan who discussed the “drug menace in Bollywood” and also, Jaya Bachchan condemned comments made by Kangana Ranaut, and without naming Kangana, Jaya Bachchan took a dig at her and said that it was utter shame that people who earned their living from the industry are now calling it a “gutter”.
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame.” Adding, she said, “Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain..” Now Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Jaya Bachchan and asked her whether she would say the same things if it was her daughter Shweta Bachchan or son Abhishek Bachchan who was affected. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also…”
Also, Kangana added, “This mentality that gareeb ko roti mila toh that’s enough need to change,gareeb ko roti ke saath samman aur payaar bhi chahiye, I have a full list of reforms I want from centre government for workers and junior artists,some day if I meet honourable Prime Minister I will discuss.”
Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also https://t.co/gazngMu2bA
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020
Like a famous choreographer once said “ रेप किया तो क्या हुआ रोटी तो दी ना” is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations.
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020
ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan hits out at Ravi Kishan's 'drug addiction' comment in parliament: It is a shame
