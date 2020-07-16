  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut calls out lynching of Sadhus, says 'we will continue to suffer' if killings are not stopped

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut tweeted an illustration depicting violence against sadhus/priests and shared her thoughts. Check it out below.
Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Thursday to seemingly address the lynching of a priest and communal tension that has plagued parts of India. While the Palghar lynching case, which took place earlier this year, was linked to child-lifting rumours as per latest reports, another priest was lynched in Meerut. Turns out, a priest was beaten up by a group of youths after a reported tiff and over the priest's saffron attire.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared an illustration depicting violence against sadhus and wrote, "Another Sadhu lynched for wearing saffron color, the curse of these sanyasis will destroy every little hope we have of a peaceful country, we will continue to suffer if we don’t stop killings of innocent spiritual seekers." 

Take a look below: 

Kangana's post was met with a variety of reactions. From netizens supporting her to many others pointing out issues of greater importance.  

In recent times, Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Bollywood and it's industry bigwigs for sidelining late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a series of videos and posts, the actress called out many people for not giving a talented actor like Sushant  a chance. For the unversed, Sushant died by suicide on 14 June, 2020, and investigation in the case is still underway. It was reported a while ago that the actress may be called for an interrogation in the case. However, no progress has been made in that matter. 

