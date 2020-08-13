Kangana Ranaut calls out Mumbai Police, Sanjay Raut in new video, demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput
Trigger Warning
Kangana Ranaut has been fighting for justice for the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been vocal about her opinion regarding the untimely death of the actor and has been making headlines. Making sharp statements, she has called out several celebs. With the ongoing case of the actor’s death, Team Kangana Ranaut uploaded a new video where she calls out Mumbai police and demands CBI to handle the case. Taking to Twitter, her team uploaded a video with the actress holding a placard voicing her opinion.
Earlier today, Sanjay Raut set of a major controversy when he requested the late actors’ family and friends to remain quiet affirming that the Mumbai police was about to conclude their investigation related to Sushant’s untimely death. Within no time, Kangana’s team uploaded a video on Twitter and captioned it, “Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912.”
Here is Team Kangana Ranaut's post:
Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/2SV1AwaFx7
— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020
In the video, the actress can be seen holding a placard that reads “Justice for Sushant #CBIfor SSR” she then raises her opinion saying, “We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth.” The late actor Sushant passed by suicide in his Mumbai apartment in June. With barely 2 months gone since his death, he is dearly missed by family, friends and fans. Last month, the actors’ father lodged a complaint in Patna against the actors’ girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetting and cheating in the late actors’ death case.
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
All Cctv cameras nearby should be looked at
Anonymous 1 hour ago
mumbai police and Maharashtra government no trust in them..... All bribed to shut their mouths against an injustice #i pray ur families suffer the same fate
Anonymous 1 hour ago
A PUBLIC VOTE SHOULD BE TAKEN FOR A CBI PROBE FOR SUSHANT #JUSTICE FOR SUSHANT
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Can there be a CBI probe into why Kangana is so going mad with all this drama? Please chk what vested interest she has in all this. Ankita who knew Sushant personally is not as involved as Kangana,who never even met him
Anonymous 1 hour ago
# no respect for these fake bollywood celebs #salute u Kangana and Ankita
Anonymous 1 hour ago
All nearby Cctv cameras should be checked
Anonymous 2 hours ago
CBI for SSR mumbai police and Maharashtra government have no credibility anymore
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Definitely cbi probe into his death #in support of Kangana for justice for Sushant
Anonymous 2 hours ago
#justice for Sushant #CBI probe for Sushant #we the ppl need answers #in support of Kangana for justice for sushant