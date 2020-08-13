  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut calls out Mumbai Police, Sanjay Raut in new video, demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut demands justice for the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and insists CBI to handle the case. The actress says people deserve to know the truth.
53179 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut calls out Mumbai Police, Sanjay Raut in new video, demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput

Trigger Warning

Kangana Ranaut has been fighting for justice for the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been vocal about her opinion regarding the untimely death of the actor and has been making headlines. Making sharp statements, she has called out several celebs. With the ongoing case of the actor’s death, Team Kangana Ranaut uploaded a new video where she calls out Mumbai police and demands CBI to handle the case. Taking to Twitter, her team uploaded a video with the actress holding a placard voicing her opinion. 

Earlier today, Sanjay Raut set of a major controversy when he requested the late actors’ family and friends to remain quiet affirming that the Mumbai police was about to conclude their investigation related to Sushant’s untimely death. Within no time, Kangana’s team uploaded a video on Twitter and captioned it, “Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912.”

Here is Team Kangana Ranaut's post: 

In the video, the actress can be seen holding a placard that reads “Justice for Sushant #CBIfor SSR” she then raises her opinion saying, “We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth.” The late actor Sushant passed by suicide in his Mumbai apartment in June. With barely 2 months gone since his death, he is dearly missed by family, friends and fans. Last month, the actors’ father lodged a complaint in Patna against the actors’ girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetting and cheating in the late actors’ death case. 

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput penned his plans for 2020; Actor wanted to make his debut in Hollywood: Report

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Anonymous 1 hour ago

All Cctv cameras nearby should be looked at

Anonymous 1 hour ago

mumbai police and Maharashtra government no trust in them..... All bribed to shut their mouths against an injustice #i pray ur families suffer the same fate

Anonymous 1 hour ago

A PUBLIC VOTE SHOULD BE TAKEN FOR A CBI PROBE FOR SUSHANT #JUSTICE FOR SUSHANT

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Can there be a CBI probe into why Kangana is so going mad with all this drama? Please chk what vested interest she has in all this. Ankita who knew Sushant personally is not as involved as Kangana,who never even met him

Anonymous 1 hour ago

# no respect for these fake bollywood celebs #salute u Kangana and Ankita

Anonymous 1 hour ago

All nearby Cctv cameras should be checked

Anonymous 2 hours ago

CBI for SSR mumbai police and Maharashtra government have no credibility anymore

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Definitely cbi probe into his death #in support of Kangana for justice for Sushant

Anonymous 2 hours ago

#justice for Sushant #CBI probe for Sushant #we the ppl need answers #in support of Kangana for justice for sushant

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement