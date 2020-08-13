Kangana Ranaut calls out Mumbai Police, Sanjay Raut in new video, demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut demands justice for the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and insists CBI to handle the case. The actress says people deserve to know the truth.

Trigger Warning

has been fighting for justice for the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been vocal about her opinion regarding the untimely death of the actor and has been making headlines. Making sharp statements, she has called out several celebs. With the ongoing case of the actor’s death, Team Kangana Ranaut uploaded a new video where she calls out Mumbai police and demands CBI to handle the case. Taking to Twitter, her team uploaded a video with the actress holding a placard voicing her opinion.

Earlier today, Sanjay Raut set of a major controversy when he requested the late actors’ family and friends to remain quiet affirming that the Mumbai police was about to conclude their investigation related to Sushant’s untimely death. Within no time, Kangana’s team uploaded a video on Twitter and captioned it, “Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912.”

Here is Team Kangana Ranaut's post:

Mumbai police wants to rush the probe, Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR @republic #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/2SV1AwaFx7 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 13, 2020

In the video, the actress can be seen holding a placard that reads “Justice for Sushant #CBIfor SSR” she then raises her opinion saying, “We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth.” The late actor Sushant passed by suicide in his Mumbai apartment in June. With barely 2 months gone since his death, he is dearly missed by family, friends and fans. Last month, the actors’ father lodged a complaint in Patna against the actors’ girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetting and cheating in the late actors’ death case.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput penned his plans for 2020; Actor wanted to make his debut in Hollywood: Report

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×