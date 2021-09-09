Kangana Ranaut calls Smriti Irani 'real life Thalaivii' as actress hosts film screening for politicians

is inching closer to her next big release of her mega film Thalaivii. Based on the life and times of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Kangana is essaying the politician and has gone all out with this performance. Ahead of the film's release, the actress and her team have arranged the film's screenings.

On Thursday, they hosted Delhi's politicians and one of them was Union Minister Smriti Irani. Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana shared a photo with Smirit Irani and had an endearing remark for her. The women smiled for the photo as Kangana called her, "Real life Thalaivii." Another photo showed Kangana posing for a group photo with a couple of other politicians.

The actress looked stunning in a heavy saree. Kangana opted for a red and green printed floral blouse and she donned a deep brown printed saree with heavy jhumkas, a super glam makeup look and short hair.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut and Smriti Irani's photo below:

The actress was in New Delhi on Thursday to promote the film. The political drama will be releasing in theatres in states and cities where cinemas are open. Unfortunately, Maharashtra does not feature on that list.

Earlier in the day, Kangana had shared a lovely photo of her mom and dad after the screening of Thalaivii on Instagram. Kangana shared how happy her parents were as she wrote, "Mummy papa after watching the film #Thalaivii...said Congratulations for 5th National Award."

