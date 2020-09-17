Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila 'soft porn star': Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker & others back the Rangeela star
Kangana Ranaut hit out at Urmila Matondkar in a recent interview and called her a 'soft porn star' after the latter gave an interview against the Manikarnika star's claims about Bollywood drug nexus. Amid this, Kangana's comment on Urmila seems to have not gone down too well with certain Bollywood celebs including Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and others. While they did not mention Kangana in their tweets, they did send out appreciation for Urmila after the Manikarnika star's remark on her.
Pooja took to Twitter and expressed her love for Urmila. She said, "@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!" Further, Swara took to Twitter and expressed her admiration for the work done by Urmila over the years. She mentioned her film performances and marvelled about her dancing. Swara wrote, "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u."
Kangana had hit out at Urmila in an interview with Times Now and said that the Rangeela star is not known for her acting but for other things. With her comment on Urmila, Kangana hit out at Rangeela star and said that she can get a ticket from a party anytime. Post this, Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter handle and sent out love to Urmila. He wrote, "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar." Farah Khan Ali, who is known for voicing her opinion on various things, took to social media to show support and appreciation for Urmila, Jaya Bachchan and others. She wrote, "Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT." Urmila went ahead and thanked Swara and Anubhav for the support.
Take a look at celeb tweets for Urmila Matondkar post Kangana's comment:
@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 17, 2020
Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT
— Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 16, 2020
Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020
Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar
— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020
It was in an interview with India Today that Urmila had claimed that if Kangana knows names of stars who are into drugs, she can name them and that she will give her a thumbs up for that. Further, she even mentioned that Himachal Pradesh, where Kangana hails from, is actually the origin of drugs. She questioned if Kangana is aware of that in the interview with India Today. Citing one of Urmila's interviews as an example, Kangana hit out at her in a chat with Times Now and said that the Rangeela star used expressions to 'mock' her struggles. It was then that Kangana said the 'soft porn' comment.
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
I always wondered how the British rules us for 200 years, 250 Britishers ruled 250 million Indians for that long, When i see how one person like Kangana can sow utter chaos and division and hate among us over something so trivial , I wonder no more.We Indians most be the most idiotic people in the world, in the middle of a pandemic and the economic collapse of the country, we get consumed by a movie stars death, only in India.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Same few mouthpieces going up against Kangana. Pooja Bhatt is a looney, her support means nothing. Farah Ali Khan’s father was a woman abuser, husband was busted for drug use and she is herself anorexic. PV please post. You haven’t posted my comments
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I love it! Kangana calls it out the way it really is. Women not just in India but in Hollywood are often reduced to just the visual treat of a film. All music videos - western or Indian sometimes do look like soft porn.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Actresses like Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Karishma Kapoor, Diya Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee are evergreen. It's not their fault that Kangana Ranaut couldn't make it big in the film industry. She could've excelled a lot but her ego and hypocrisy is everything that will cause her doom days in the future. In addition, she needs to learn some manners and etiquette. Being disrespectful to anyone & everyone will do her no good. She should live and let live. She's too full of hatred and negativity.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Public opinions count not theirs.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Ha now we need to count the people coming out and give the list to NCB
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Druggie kangana stated this whole she was in drug ,She wanted to speak about herself but by mistake she named Urmila because she was under the influence of drug.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Goooo kangana
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Beware ppl of India--there is method to KR's madness--she has an agenda which slowly getting disclosed. She is an extremely dangerous bigot who will stoop to any level. Ignoring her is the best policy to adopt. She got unhinged when she realized that every Bollywood A-lister avoids her--again there must a very strong reason why they do this- they must have seen her filthy personality first hand-which general public is now getting to know.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Shame on kangana and her sister and her team
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Love n support kangy
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Actually it was urmila who started it off n the Bollywood brigade has come into the streets to start their barking at kangy
Anonymous 6 hours ago
The only roles Pooja Bhatt ever played as far as I remember were in her dads weird films playing a psychotic female who is just about to rape the hero
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Psychotic female sums up entire filmography of kangana
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Lmao spot on.. she always looked one step away from a break down.is there anyone normal in that family. Spooky fam
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Lol swara n Pooja Bhatt themselves r soft porn actresses that’s the only roles they ever got gud they r offering their support all belong 2 same grp pv plz post u r only posting mags against kangana
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Superstar of Soft porn films = Kangu Run-out. Pooja isn't soft porn actress, she had blockbusters like DHKMN & Sadak 1. Neither Swara is soft porn actress she has done amazing work like Nil Bhattey Sanata, Flesh, Anarkali of Aarah. Etc. But Kangana started Panga, JMH kinda films recently.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Haha I know right
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Lol farah druggie is tagging all her druggie partners, the same people defending bullydawood everytime , A listers roles are just donating money and these C/D listers start their duties of mafia licking.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Kangana has totally lost it. Just ignore her. Silence is the best reply to fool.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Y shuld we ignore her? Loads of support 2 her
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Man I miss these 90s actress Urmila And karisma As 90s child I get Nostalgia by seeing those actress like Urmila Matondkar Kangana please have a seat you are not that important as you think
Anonymous 8 hours ago
What mental Kangana contribute? Hate. Anyime can do this. Look at Sonu Sood, that a real hero
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Rangeela is more than enough.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Really wat did Urmila ever contribute?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
This is too much. Kangana, who no doubt is talented in terms of acting, but is equally known for sensuality calling another actress who redefined bold and sensuous - a soft porn actress. This is what happens when people get high on a majoritarian wave. They get the guts to just say anything and get away with this. What a hypocrite this classless person. PV please post.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Urmila is very Popular Outside India and a Fantastic actress I remember visiting A restaurant in Thailand 2002 and I saw her photos Walls in those restaurants and shops ,kangana Should respect her senior actress but Again not surprised that Kangana has no manners !!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
well mdm you know what Thailand is famous for? And where did u see her pic......good that u didnt see kanagan pic there....that shows who is what
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Kangnga the toxic trash finished
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Notice how only women are involved in the cat fights (except for anurag kashyap who is the new kjo when it comes to gossip and a woman on the inside)
Anonymous 10 hours ago
All chautoos are still Khujlaoo each other back. Boycott Bollywood Nepo Chatoos. PV PLS POST