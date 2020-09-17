Kangana Ranaut calls Urmila 'soft porn star': Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker & others back the Rangeela star

Kangana Ranaut spoke against Urmila Matondkar in a recent interview and called her 'soft porn star.' Post that, several celebs like Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Farah Khan Ali, Anubhav Sinha and others came out in the Pinjar star's support.

hit out at Urmila Matondkar in a recent interview and called her a 'soft porn star' after the latter gave an interview against the Manikarnika star's claims about Bollywood drug nexus. Amid this, Kangana's comment on Urmila seems to have not gone down too well with certain Bollywood celebs including Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and others. While they did not mention Kangana in their tweets, they did send out appreciation for Urmila after the Manikarnika star's remark on her.

Pooja took to Twitter and expressed her love for Urmila. She said, "@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!" Further, Swara took to Twitter and expressed her admiration for the work done by Urmila over the years. She mentioned her film performances and marvelled about her dancing. Swara wrote, "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u."

Kangana had hit out at Urmila in an interview with Times Now and said that the Rangeela star is not known for her acting but for other things. With her comment on Urmila, Kangana hit out at Rangeela star and said that she can get a ticket from a party anytime. Post this, Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter handle and sent out love to Urmila. He wrote, "Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar." Farah Khan Ali, who is known for voicing her opinion on various things, took to social media to show support and appreciation for Urmila, and others. She wrote, "Class does not rave and rant. It shines through. @UrmilaMatondkar #JayaBachchan @ReallySwara @taapsee @SonuSood @dreamgirlhema You guys Shine BRIGHT." Urmila went ahead and thanked Swara and Anubhav for the support.

Take a look at celeb tweets for Urmila Matondkar post Kangana's comment:

@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect! — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 17, 2020

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 16, 2020

Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 16, 2020

It was in an interview with India Today that Urmila had claimed that if Kangana knows names of stars who are into drugs, she can name them and that she will give her a thumbs up for that. Further, she even mentioned that Himachal Pradesh, where Kangana hails from, is actually the origin of drugs. She questioned if Kangana is aware of that in the interview with India Today. Citing one of Urmila's interviews as an example, Kangana hit out at her in a chat with Times Now and said that the Rangeela star used expressions to 'mock' her struggles. It was then that Kangana said the 'soft porn' comment.

