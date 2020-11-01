Kangana Ranaut calls YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Dimwit for making fake videos; Says 'I can put him behind the bar'

Kangana Ranaut has accused YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of taking huge money for making a fake video on her.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has recently made a viral video on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, in his video, he has talked about too. He said that in 2018 Kangana was sent a notice about the illegal constructions at her home by the BMC. He also said that the actress has a habit of exaggerating her statements. And the video has garnered over 3.8 views in no time. Now, Kangana has reacted to the same and accused him of taking huge money for making the video on her.

Later, journalist-filmmaker Eray Cather took to Twitter and had accused the YouTuber of taking huge amounts for destroying Kangana’s image in public by making a video on her. His tweet reas as, “ATTENTION: A major YouTuber with more than 4m subscribers has just been paid 65 lac Rs to make an analytical video “exposing role of SSR’s family in his death”. Deadline given to him is 1-2 weeks. The same YouTuber was earlier hired to target Kangana & Arnab.”

Though Eray Cather did not name Dhruv Rathee but the YouTuber somehow responded to his tweet. He wrote, “Lol, is this bulls**t fake news referring to me?First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I’m not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be.” To which Eray replied, “One: I’ve not named anyone. If you feel it’s you, you’re welcome. Two: About your fees & deals, @dhruv_rathee— I will definitely talk about it, but my focus is not that as of now. So wait for a while. Three: Am glad you dropped the vid, or not planning now. You answered it.”

Now, Kangana retweeted Eray’s tweet and wrote, “Ha ha well done @ErayCrof course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money.”

Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money. https://t.co/lJjKMkHiJw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Credits :Kangan Ranaut Twitter

